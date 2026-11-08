One child dead, 269 people treated for firecracker-related burn injuries across Tamil Nadu during Diwali

Of the total distress calls, 2,475 were related to accidents, 396 for minor injuries, and 98 specifically for burn injuries.

As per the official bulletin, the state 108 emergency ambulance network received 16,079 calls between 7 am on November 7 and 7 am on November 8.

One child succumbed to burn injuries, and 269 people were treated for firecracker-related burns across Tamil Nadu during the Deepavali festivities, according to official data tracking emergencies over a 24-hour window.

What should you do if a firecracker injures your eye?

What should you do if a firecracker injures your eye?

Which age and gender groups were most affected by Deepavali burn injuries in Tamil Nadu?

Which age and gender groups were most affected by Deepavali burn injuries in Tamil Nadu?

How many firecracker-related burn cases were treated in Tamil Nadu during Deepavali?

How many firecracker-related burn cases were treated in Tamil Nadu during Deepavali?

To manage the festive emergency load, 1,283 ambulances were deployed on active duty across the state.

Statewide government hospitals recorded a total of 1,387 inpatient admissions during this period. The admissions included 956 for accidents, 321 for minor injuries or assaults, and 110 for burn injuries. One burn-related fatality was recorded, involving a child under the age of 15.

No adult deaths due to burns were reported during this timeframe.

Demographic data for burn injuries shows that men formed the largest group of victims, with 92 treated as outpatients and 76 admitted as inpatients.

Children under 15 were the second most affected demographic, with 48 outpatients and 17 inpatient admissions. Adult women accounted for 19 outpatients and 17 inpatients. In total, hospitals saw 159 outpatients and 110 inpatients for burn cases.

The Thanjavur Government Medical College Hospital recorded the highest patient volume for burns, accidents, and minor injuries, treating 36 outpatients and admitting 87 inpatients.

Other major medical centres handling the bulk of the emergency caseload included the Madurai Government Medical College Hospital with six outpatients and 84 inpatients, and the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital with 85 inpatients.

The Periyar Nagar Government Hospital recorded one outpatient and 64 inpatients, while the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital treated 46 outpatients and 13 inpatients.