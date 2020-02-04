e-paper
Home / India News / 66 anti-CAA protests took place in Delhi, 11 cases registered: MHA in Lok Sabha

66 anti-CAA protests took place in Delhi, 11 cases registered: MHA in Lok Sabha

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday stated that 66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

india Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:33 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Women hold a placard during a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).
Women hold a placard during a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).(Photo: Dheeraj Dhawan / Hindustan Times)
         

“66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 11 cases have been registered in which 99 people have been arrested”, MHA stated in a written reply in the parliament.

“Delhi Police have reported incidences of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” it added.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

