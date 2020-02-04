66 anti-CAA protests took place in Delhi, 11 cases registered: MHA in Lok Sabha

india

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:33 IST

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday stated that 66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act. 11 cases have been registered in which 99 people have been arrested”, MHA stated in a written reply in the parliament.

“Delhi Police have reported incidences of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” it added.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014.