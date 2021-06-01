6-yr-old girl’s adorable video message to Modi moves J&K govt. L-G orders review

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday took note of an 'adorable complaint' from a six-year-old girl regarding bounteous school work and directed the school education department to form a policy within 48 hours to reduce the burden.

The L-G instructed the department in a response to a viral video on Twitter, in which the girl is seen complaining about the load of her school work. In the video, the innocent child is seen referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Modi Saab as she asked why do the teachers give so much work to small kids.

"Very adorable complaint. Have directed the school education department to come out with a policy within 48 hours to lighten the burden of homework on school kids. Childhood innocence is gift of God and their days should be lively, full of joy and bliss," responded Sinha to the tweet.

The young girl was heard complaining about her online class schedule from 10am to 2pm. She also listed all the subjects taught to her in an attempt to list the miseries of homework assigned to kids of her age. "There is one class of English, one of Maths, followed by one of EVS and one of the computers," she can be heard saying.

The appeal to reduce school work for small children won several hearts on the internet Monday evening. Many Twitter users also commended the prompt efforts taken by the L-G to reduce the burden of homework.

Schools in most parts of the country are closed amid the raging coronavirus pandemic that has taken more than 329,000 lives since it hit the country last year.








