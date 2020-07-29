e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 7 injured in blast at a quarter in elite academy for civil servants

7 injured in blast at a quarter in elite academy for civil servants

Devender Aswal, station house officer at Mussoorie police station, said the injured were rushed to the LBSNAA Hospital where all are undergoing treatment for minor burns.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:43 IST
Ajay Ramola | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Ajay Ramola | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mussoorie
Police said the incident might have occurred due to the faulty regulator connection resulting in the leak and blast.
Police said the incident might have occurred due to the faulty regulator connection resulting in the leak and blast.
         

Seven people were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded inside a room of a quarter belonging to an employee from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie on Wednesday.

The academy is a premier training institution for the freshly hired civil servants in India.

Devender Aswal, station house officer at Mussoorie police station, said the injured were rushed to the LBSNAA Hospital where all are undergoing treatment for minor burns.

Aswal said the injured include Kavita Aswal, aged 40 and resident of the type 2 quarter. The other six were neighbours.

According to the police, the incident occurred when Kavita after changing her domestic cylinder left for morning walk. When she returned, she found the room filled with gas. She summoned her neighbours, who came to her rescue. Soon the gas caught fire with a loud blast shattering the windowpanes of the room resulting in glass shrapnel flying in all directions. All seven suffered burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital at LBSNAA premises.

“A neighbour Vijay Kumar is grievously injured while others have received minor burns and are undergoing treatment in Mussoorie,” said Aswal.

Aswal said the incident might have occurred due to the faulty regulator connection resulting in the leak and blast.

The academy conducts a common foundation course for entrants to the All India Services, Indian Foreign Service; Group ‘A’ services of the Union and the Royal Bhutan Service followed by professional training for the regular recruits of the IAS and members of Royal Bhutan Service, according to LBSNAA website.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In