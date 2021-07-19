7 killed, several injured after buses collide in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh

Seven people died and several others were injured after two buses collided in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

The incident took place near Chandausi on Agra-Moradabad National Highway in the early hours of Monday.

According to Police, the victims were returning from a wedding ceremony on a bus. The accident took place when the bus suddenly broke down. Its deflated tyre was being changed, during which another running bus rammed into it.

The injured were shifted to Sambhal District Hospital. After the incident, police and administrative officials also reached the hospital.

"Seven people died. Eight injured persons were shifted to the hospital. All the victims were residents of Chapra in Sambhal. They were returning from a wedding ceremony. The accident took place when one of the buses was changing its deflated tyre and the other bus hit it. A case has been registered. An investigation probe is underway," said Chakresh Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Sambhal.

