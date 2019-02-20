7 of Gujarat family handed life in jail for ‘honour killing’ in 2014

A local court in Dwarka district of Gujarat on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to seven members of a family, including two women, for killing a couple in a suspected case of honour killing five years ago.

Additional sessions judge AM Sheikh sentenced her parents Jesabhai Chauhan and Kantaben and other relatives, including Babubhai Chauhan, Manoj Chauhan, Devabhai Chauhan, Vanraj Chauhan and Pujiben Chauhan, to “imprisonment for the rest of their lives,” said public prosecutor Lakhabhai Chavda.

Puriben Chauhan married her uncle Govindbhai Chauhan in 2010 against the wishes of the family. Police said the woman’s parents and other relatives attacked the couple with sharp weapons in 2014 while they were working in a field at Jamgadhka village.

Govindbhai Chauhan died on the spot while his wife was seriously injured and died later at a hospital in Jamnagar. The couple had a daughter, who was three years old at the time of the incident.

“All the seven were booked under the charge of double murder under IPC (Indian Penal Section) section 302 among others. There were over 30 witnesses and other documentary evidence to prove the charges,” said an official with Devbhumi Dwarka police.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 09:20 IST