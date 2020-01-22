e-paper
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
7 tribals kidnapped after protests against Pathalgadi found with slit throat

Murari Lal Meena, senior Jharkhand police officer told Hindustan Times that the role played by the villagers to oppose the Pathalgadi movement prima facie appeared to have triggered the “gruesome massacre”

Jan 22, 2020
Hindustan Times, Jamshedpur
Villagers pulled down Pathalgadi plaque at Chitramu village in Khunti, India, on Thursday, July 20, 2018. The pathalgadi movement has its origin in a resistance movement by tribals during British rule.
Seven villagers including a deputy village head who were abducted on Sunday for allegedly protesting the Pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district have been killed, police said on Wednesday.

Murari Lal Meena, senior Jharkhand police officer said the seven bodies of villagers from Burugulikera village were found Wednesday morning. Two more villagers were still missing.

Police said the seven were found with their throat slit.

Meena, additional director general of police (operations), told Hindustan Times that the role played by the villagers to oppose the Pathalgadi movement prima facie appeared to have triggered the “gruesome massacre”.

The pathalgadi movement has its origin in a resistance movement by tribals during British rule. Pathalgadi supporters have been campaigning to collect government identity documents from people in remote hilly villages such as Jono, Gulikera and Burugulikera for the past fortnight.

“An investigation is on and anything conclusively can only be said after search operations and further investigation,” Meena added.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren called the murder of seven people “unfortunate”.

“Jharkhand police is investigating it and a search operation is underway. The rule of law is supreme and will take its own course for those found guilty,” he tweeted.

Hemant Soren’s office said he would review the situation with the officials concerned later in the day.

Soon after taking over as Chief Minister, Hemant Soren cabinet had ordered withdrawal of 24 sedition cases against 200 people related to the Pathalgadi movement in the state’s Khunti and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

The fresh round of confrontation between villagers and Pathalgadi supporters started on January 17 when an effort was made by Pathalgadi supporters to collect government documents from villagers.

Several villagers were injured in one such clash on January 17 but the matter was not reported to the police.

The latest violence was triggered on Sunday when Pathalgadi supporters held a meeting at Burugulikera village, 70 km from sub-divisional headquarters Chalradharpur, and told villagers to submit their voter cards, Aadhaar cards and such government documents.

Village deputy head James Budh and other villagers reportedly protested, arguing that it would deprive them of government benefits and education for their children. James Budh and six more people were thrashed and taken away. When they didn’t return by the next day, the family of the seven villagers informed the police.

