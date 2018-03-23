 7-year-old cancer patient’s dream comes true, ‘plays’ Mumbai cop for a day | india news | Hindustan Times
7-year-old cancer patient’s dream comes true, ‘plays’ Mumbai cop for a day

7-year-old Arpit Mandal wishes to grow up and join the police force, but a life-threatening disease stands between his dream and “undaunted spirit”.

india Updated: Mar 23, 2018 13:54 IST
Pratik Prasenjit
Arpit Mandal wishes to grow up and join the police force, but a life-threatening disease stands between his dream and “undaunted spirit”.

So, Mumbai Police and Make-a-Wish India foundation got together to fulfil Mandal’s dream.

And the seven-year-old cancer patient’s dream came true on Thursday when he was sworn in as an inspector at a police station for a day in Mumbai.

The foundation arranges experiences described as “wishes” to children, aged 3 to 17, with life-threatening medical conditions.

“A boy whom even cancer could not scare definitely deserves to be a police station in charge,” the caption of the photograph reads.

The moving act tugged at people’s heartstrings and Twitter users showered praises on Mumbai Police and the officers, who walked an extra mile to make the child’s dream possible.

