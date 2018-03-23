7-year-old cancer patient’s dream comes true, ‘plays’ Mumbai cop for a day

Arpit Mandal wishes to grow up and join the police force, but a life-threatening disease stands between his dream and “undaunted spirit”.

So, Mumbai Police and Make-a-Wish India foundation got together to fulfil Mandal’s dream.

And the seven-year-old cancer patient’s dream came true on Thursday when he was sworn in as an inspector at a police station for a day in Mumbai.

The foundation arranges experiences described as “wishes” to children, aged 3 to 17, with life-threatening medical conditions.

In a photo tweeted by Mumbai Police, the boy is seen dressed in the khaki uniform and sitting on a chair while a few policemen huddle him around and offer him a piece of cake.

Mulund Police Station was completely won over by the undaunted spirit of 7 year old Arpit Mandal, fighting cancer! If we could, we would fulfill all his wishes beyond just being a Police inspector for a day #ProtectingSmiles @MakeAWishIndia pic.twitter.com/jPOJosXFDU — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 23, 2018

“A boy whom even cancer could not scare definitely deserves to be a police station in charge,” the caption of the photograph reads.

The moving act tugged at people’s heartstrings and Twitter users showered praises on Mumbai Police and the officers, who walked an extra mile to make the child’s dream possible.

Absolutely brilliant ! Nothing in the world can compare the act of bringing a smile ! Salute your gesture ! — sarvesh bhatnagar (@sarveshbh) March 23, 2018

Brave hero Arpit mandal..

You are braver than you believe,

Stronger than you seem,

Smarter than you think,

And twice as beautiful as you’d ever imagined.

Thanks mumbai police...! — Manish patel (@Manishp39966430) March 23, 2018

Very nice.Really appreciate your kind gesture👏👏👍 ☺ — Geetha Mahadevan (@geeta1devan) March 23, 2018

Good Gesture keep it up bring smile on faces of Mumbaikars — Sulaiman Bhimani (@Bhimanisulaiman) March 23, 2018

You are breaking the barrier guys, brick by brick ! — Maskhara Marwadi (@maskharamarwadi) March 23, 2018