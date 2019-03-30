7-yr-old boy battling for life as stepfather smashes his head to the ground in Kerala

A 7-year-old boy is fighting for his life after his step father allegedly smashed his head into the ground. The boy had to undergo two major surgeries. Doctors treating the boy say his conditional was highly critical and that he was on life-support system.

The whole story of torture was narrated by his four-year-old brother who was also injured in the assault. As news of the brutal attack sent shockwaves across the state, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the government would bear all medical expenses and would adopt both children. Police said the step father had been taken into custody and that the mother would also be detained after questioning.

The incident came to light on Thursday after the injured child was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha in Idukki district.

Initially, the parents said the boy was injured after he fell from a sofa but doctors got suspicious and alerted the child line officials and police. As the boy’s condition worsened, he was shifted to a super specialty hospital in the evening where he underwent two surgeries to check for internal bleeding in the brain, said hospital authorities.

“It is a shocking incident. We will ensure maximum punishment for the tormentor of the children. The government will ensure best treatment for the child. The Idukki district collector has been directed to co-ordinate treatment and other formalities,” said state health minister KK Shailaja.

During questioning, the mother said that the accused Arun Anand, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, began living with her after her husband’s death last year.

Staying in a rented house, neighbours said they often heard the children wailing from the house. Police suspect the accused is a drug addict. “The second child is in safe custody. Our preliminary investigation shows the accused has some criminal background,” said a senior police officer.

