7-yr-old killed, 9 injured as roofs collapse in Fatehabad, Hisar

:A seven-year-old girl was killed and at least nine people received injuries in three incidents of roof collapse in Fatehabad and Hisar districts on Tuesday in the wake of intermittent rain in the last three days.

Eight members of a family from Bhattu village in Fatehabad district were buried under the debris when the roof of their house collapsed around 6am. The injured were rushed to the Fatehabad civil hospital but Mohini (7) succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Bhattu village Sarpanch Roshan Singh said the house belonging to Darshan Singh was constructed nearly 20 years ago. Darshan said all members of the family were sleeping in the same room. Other injured were identified as Nitu (32), Manju (20), Mesar Devi (60), Aarti (7), Ayan (10), Pooja (10) and Ajay (10).

Police sent the girl’s body for post-mortem to the Fatehabad general hospital and started investigation under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

In Bhuna town of the district, a 34-year-old man, Mahipal Singh, was injured after the roof of his house collapsed about 6.30am.He was rushed to the local community health centre (CHC), Bhuna. Mahipal said he was getting ready to go to fields when the roof of his verandah collapsed. Police reached the spot and enquired about the incident.

At Kinala village of Hisar district, a 40-year-old woman, Darshana Devi, received minor injuries after the roof of her house collapsed about 9am. Locals rushed to the spot to rescue her. Darshana said there was no one else in the house when the incident took place. She was taken to a private hospital for treatment.

Police spokesperson Harish Bhardwaj said, “We got information about the incident and a police team from Uklana block reached the spot.”

The meteorological department at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) said Hisar district recorded 64.4mm rainfall in the last three days while Fatehabad district received 14.3mm rain in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Jun 19, 2019 12:17 IST