e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 04, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / ‘700 still missing in Delhi’, claims Mamata Banerjee targeting BJP for third consecutive day

‘700 still missing in Delhi’, claims Mamata Banerjee targeting BJP for third consecutive day

The West Bengal Chief Minister also took a jibe at Home Minister Amit Shah who had claimed that the BJP would topple her government in 2021 Assembly elections.

india Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an administrative review meeting at Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district, on Tuesday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses an administrative review meeting at Kaliyaganj in North Dinajpur district, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)
         

Seven hundred people are still missing in Delhi following last week’s riots, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday, continuing her tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for the third consecutive day over the clashes in the national capital.

“The situation in Delhi is pathetic. There are heaps of bodies. So many people have become homeless. Bodies are being recovered from drains. Seven hundred people are still missing,” she said while addressing party workers at Buniyadpur in South Dinajpur district on north Bengal.

She repeated her Monday statement that the Delhi riots were “genocide”.

“It has been camouflaged as a riot but was genocide,” she said and then told her supporters, “Don’t ever call it a riot. Campaign everywhere saying it was genocide.”

In an apparent jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had claimed at a rally in Kolkata that BJP would topple the Mamata Banerjee government in 2021. “Manage Delhi first. Think of Bengal only after that,” said the Banerjee.

She reiterated her strong objection to the controversial ‘goli maaro’ slogan shouted by a section of BJP supporters, first in Delhi, and later in Kolkata.

“How dare they shout ‘goli maaro’ on the streets?” she said, adding that many had been arrested. The police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the shouting of the controversial ‘goli maro’ slogan.

tags
top news
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
Delhi gangrape convict Pawan Gupta’s mercy petition rejected by President Kovind
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, no need to panic: Kejriwal
Coronavirus to be treated as an emergency, no need to panic: Kejriwal
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
‘Unjustified’: SC tells High Court to hear FIRs for hate speeches plea on Friday
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
Coronavirus cases jump to 28, India to screen passengers from all nations
‘Please rescue us’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Iran post video message
‘Please rescue us’: Indians in coronavirus-hit Iran post video message
New Creta will offer voice command recognition, support 50 connectivity features
New Creta will offer voice command recognition, support 50 connectivity features
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
IPL prize money halved: Here is how much the champion will get this season
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
This US firm is helping Kashmir govt block social media
trending topics
CoronavirusPulwama strikeDelhi PoliceSidharth ShuklaJEE MainCoronavirus updateBSEB Olympiad result 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news