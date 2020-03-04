‘700 still missing in Delhi’, claims Mamata Banerjee targeting BJP for third consecutive day

india

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 15:13 IST

Seven hundred people are still missing in Delhi following last week’s riots, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Wednesday, continuing her tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government for the third consecutive day over the clashes in the national capital.

“The situation in Delhi is pathetic. There are heaps of bodies. So many people have become homeless. Bodies are being recovered from drains. Seven hundred people are still missing,” she said while addressing party workers at Buniyadpur in South Dinajpur district on north Bengal.

She repeated her Monday statement that the Delhi riots were “genocide”.

“It has been camouflaged as a riot but was genocide,” she said and then told her supporters, “Don’t ever call it a riot. Campaign everywhere saying it was genocide.”

In an apparent jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah who had claimed at a rally in Kolkata that BJP would topple the Mamata Banerjee government in 2021. “Manage Delhi first. Think of Bengal only after that,” said the Banerjee.

She reiterated her strong objection to the controversial ‘goli maaro’ slogan shouted by a section of BJP supporters, first in Delhi, and later in Kolkata.

“How dare they shout ‘goli maaro’ on the streets?” she said, adding that many had been arrested. The police have so far arrested five persons in connection with the shouting of the controversial ‘goli maro’ slogan.