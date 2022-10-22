'70,000 jobs oont ke muh me jeera': Congress calls it 'success of Bharat Jodo'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Rozgaar Mela in which appointment letters are to be handed over to 75,000 people, the Congress said it is as inadequate as 'oont ke muh me jera' but at least the PM acknowledged that unemployment is the 'biggest problem' of this time. Issuing a video statement, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said this is the first success of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra as he has been raising the issue persistently.

"But Modiji, you promised two crore jobs every year which makes it 16 crore jobs in eight years. You tell us the date and time when you will fill the 30 lakh vacant government posts. The event of 70 lakh jobs will not do. The youth wants employment. Rahul Gandhi will keep raising their question," Surjewala said.

अभी तो #BharatJodoYatra 4 प्रांत से गुजरी है, आख़िर “जुमला किंग” को राहुल जी ने ये मानने को मजबूर कर दिया की बेरोज़गारी देश की सबसे बड़ी समस्या है।



पर दिन-तारीख़-महीना बतायें कि 8 साल में 16 करोड़ रोज़गार कब मिलेंगे?



30 लाख सरकारी नौकरी कब तक देंगें?



इवेंटबाज़ी नहीं रोज़गार दो pic.twitter.com/1l3Zkl3Hhh — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) October 22, 2022

Launching the Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said in the past eight years, the government focussed on employment and self-employment. "This time we are giving the appointment letters together so that the departments also work in a time-bound manner. We will be giving out 75,000 appointment letters keeping in mind the 75 years of Independence. In the coming months, lakhs of youth will be given appointment letters from time to time. Some Union Territories and the NDA-BJP-rules states are also going to hold such mela to hand over the appointment letters," PM Modi said.

"We have seen how the government used to work before eight years, how much time a file used to take from one table to another," PM Modi said. "Earlier, applying for a government job was a task itself. You needed several certificates and recommendations. But we started self-attestation, did away with the interview for Group C and Group D employment of the Central government," PM Modi said.

