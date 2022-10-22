Home / India News / PM Modi to launch Rozgar Mela today, 75,000 people to get appointment letters

PM Modi to launch Rozgar Mela today, 75,000 people to get appointment letters

Published on Oct 22, 2022 09:41 AM IST

The posts on which the new recruits will be appointed include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, and Income Tax Inspectors, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Rozgar Mela, the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel, today via conferencing. In a significant step forward to provide job opportunities for the youth, 75,000 employees will handed over the appointment letter during the occasion, according to a release.

As part of the Rozgar Mela, fifty Union ministers will be handing over appointment letters to nearly 20,000 people at different locations across the country. While railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Jaipur to hand over appointment letters, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in Bhopal and information and broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be in Chandigarh, reported PTI.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join 38 ministries and departments of the central government. The appointees will join the government at Group – A, Group – B (Gazetted), Group – B (Non-Gazetted) and Group – C level. The posts on which the new recruits will be appointed include Central Armed Force Personnel, Sub Inspector, Constable, LDC, Steno, PA, Income Tax Inspectors, MTS, among others.

“These recruitments are being done in Mission Mode by Ministries and Departments either by themselves or through Recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

On the occasion of Dhanteras , Prime Minister Modi will also participate in ‘Griha Pravesh’ of more than 4.5 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY-G in Madhya Pradesh. Under PMAY-G, each beneficiary is given 100% grant of 1.20 lakh with a sharing ratio of 60:40 between Centre and State. Around 29 lakh houses have been completed in Madhya Pradesh at a cost of more than 35,000 crores under the scheme, reported ANI.

