70-year-old woman murdered in her house in Kalyan, police hunt for clues

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by an unknown person who slit her throat by a sharp weapon late Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Hansaben Pravin Thakkar used to live alone in the ground floor of a residential complex at Datta Ali, Tilak chowk, Kalyan (West)

“We have registered a case of murder against unknown person and started an investigation. The family members are being questioned too. The woman lived alone in the house according to the family members,” said Yashwant Chavan, senior police inspector of Bazapeth police station.

Police said the victim’s daughter, who was the first to see her lying in the house in a pool of blood, informed them around 10 pm on Saturday. A police team which rushed to the spot sent the body to the Rukmini bai hospital for post mortem.

“We are yet to find a clue about the crime. All angles are being investigated,” Chavan said.

Earlier on Thursday night a 77-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in her two-storey sea- facing bungalow, Prasanna Kutir, in Worli, even as her family members were in the other rooms. Her gold bangles and a watch, collectively worth ₹4 lakh, went missing.