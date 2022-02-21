70-yr-old woman raped by thieves, another killed in 2 Bengal villages

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly raped by some thieves on Saturday night inside her hut at a village in South 24 Parganas district in south Bengal, police said.

In another incident that took place around the same time at Malda district in north Bengal, 51-year-old Baby Bibi was murdered at Sheikhpura-Purbapara village in the Manikchak area. Her son, who is a civic police volunteer, found the body after returning from duty on Sunday morning.

In the incident at South 24 Parganas, the culprits entered the septuagenarian victim’s hut through the roof which was covered by bamboo and tiles. They allegedly raped the woman and decamped with her sewing machine.

“The neighbours came to her rescue when they heard her crying for help. The elderly woman was found bleeding. We have rounded up six suspects. They are being interrogated,” said a district police officer who did not want to be identified. The woman was admitted at a state-run hospital.

In Malda, the victim’s son, Md Rafiqul Islam, is posted at the Manikchak police station. His father, Sheikh Sajid, works as a labourer in Delhi.

“I suspect that thieves entered our home. My mother was killed possibly because she tried to stop them. Some drug addicted youths have committed several thefts in the village in recent months. I suspect them,” Islam said.

Inspector-in-charge of Manikchak police station, Akshay Paul, said, “A murder case has been registered. We hope to arrest the culprits very soon.”