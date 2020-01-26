As Republic Day Parade gets underway, a look at the many firsts

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 11:19 IST

Celebrations for the 71st Republic Day began on Sunday in the national capital with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in attendance as the chief guest.

India’s military and cultural might is on display at the parade that is set to register many firsts.

Twenty-two tableaux – 16 from states and Union territories and six from various ministries and departments – depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage and economic progress will also roll down the Rajpath.

Here is a list of the many firsts

1. The ‘Dhanush’ gun system, commanded by Capt. Mrigank Bharadwaj, was part of the Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath for the first time on Sunday. The 155mm/45 Caliber Dhanush gun system is a towed Howitzer designed indigenously by the Ordnance Factory Board. The gun with a maximum range of 36.5 km has the capability of automatic gun alignment and positioning.

2. Breaking from tradition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial here on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch.

3. Captain Tanya Shergill, a fourth generation officer with the Army’s Corps of Signals, who became the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, led an all-men contingent at the march past in Rajpath.

4. Jammu and Kashmir took part in the Republic Day parade for the first time as a union territory

5. One of the main highlights will be the marching contingent of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that will showcase Anti-Satellite Weapons (ASAT) - Mission Shakti. It was a major breakthrough in demonstrating the nation’s capability to bring down hostile satellites.

6. A contingent of women bikers of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will perform daredevil stunts for the first time. Inspector Seema Nag will be leading the contingent and seen saluting while standing on top of a moving motorcycle.

7. The fly-past – the grand finale and the most keenly awaited segment of the parade – will comprise of the ‘Trishul’ formation by three advanced light helicopters.