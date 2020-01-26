e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Honouring unsung heroes with Padma awards is in a way discovery of India: Venkaiah Naidu

Honouring unsung heroes with Padma awards is in a way discovery of India: Venkaiah Naidu

Complimenting all the Padma awardees, the vice president appreciated their spirit of selfless service to the cause of the nation.

india Updated: Jan 26, 2020 15:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said honouring unsung heroes with the Padma awards is in a way discovery of India.
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said honouring unsung heroes with the Padma awards is in a way discovery of India.(PTI)
         

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said honouring unsung heroes with the Padma awards is in a way discovery of India.

Congratulating all the Padma awardees, Naidu, in a series of tweets, said this year’s Padma awards are also an “ode to the unsung heroes” who have quietly contributed to the cause of our society in different ways. “I appreciate the Government for recognizing the unrecognized irrespective of their visibility. One way, this is a discovery of India,” he said.

Complimenting all the Padma awardees, the vice president appreciated their spirit of selfless service to the cause of the nation.

Among the unsung heroes who were awarded the coveted Padma Shri award this year include Jagdish Lal Ahuja, who serves free food to patients and attendants outside the PGI Hospital in Chandigarh, Mohammed Sharif from Faizabad, who has performed last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed bodies, and elephant doctor from Assam Kushal Konwar Sarma.

tags
top news
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
New weapons, women bikers, choppers dazzle during Republic Day parade
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
‘Hypocrisy of R-Day celebrations’: Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter jabs Centre
2nd T20I LIVE: Rahul, Iyer lead India to 7-wicket win in Auckland
2nd T20I LIVE: Rahul, Iyer lead India to 7-wicket win in Auckland
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
Mira Nair, Naseeruddin Shah lead 300 signatories to oppose CAA-NRC
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
India plans 5,000-km range submarine-launched ballistic missile
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
‘I am a Muslim, my wife is a Hindu, my kids are Hindustan’, says Shah Rukh
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Samsung Galaxy M20 successor to come with these important upgrades
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
Watch: Captain Tanya Shergill leads all-men marching contingent at Republic Day parade
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news