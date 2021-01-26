IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 72nd R-Day: Ladakh makes debut at January 26 parade
The Ladakh tableau at the R-Day parade (ANI)
The Ladakh tableau at the R-Day parade (ANI)
india news

72nd R-Day: Ladakh makes debut at January 26 parade

Ladakh was represented in a tableau during the Republic Day parade, which highlighted the vision for it to be ‘carbon neutral and exemplary for the world.’
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST

Among the various ‘firsts’ of the 72nd Republic Day parade on Tuesday was the tableau of the Union territory (UT) of Ladakh. The UT, which was carved out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, was represented in a tableau, which highlighted the vision for Ladakh - to be “carbon neutral and exemplary for the world.”

The tableau featured the future prospects and development of Green Ladakh through natural resources and the generation of horticultural produce, as well as through the development of tourism. It also displayed the composite culture and communal harmony of the region. Art and architecture, languages and dialects, customs and costumes, fairs and festivals, literature, crafts and music of Ladakh were also highlighted prominently on the tableau. Also featuring on the tableau was the Indian Astronomical Observatory located in Hanle near the capital city of Leh.


The Union territory of Ladakh came into existence in October 2019, two months after Union home minister Amit Shah announced the abrogation of Article 370, thus revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. As part of the announcement, the separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir was also announced, with both regions becoming UTs independent of each other.

The various other ‘firsts’ of the day’s Republic Day parade included the participation of a woman fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth. Also appearing in the parade for the first time was the Rafale fighter jet, which flew in a “Vertical Charlie” formation in the flypast during the parade. There was no chief guest at the parade for the first time in more than five decades as British prime minister Boris Johnson pulled out due to the rise in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the United Kingdom. This was also the fourth time that the Republic Day parade, which took place this year with several restrictions in place due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, did not have a chief guest.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The upgraded Schilika can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometres on the ground and about 2.5 kilometres in the air.
The upgraded Schilika can track and shoot enemy targets up to 2 kilometres on the ground and about 2.5 kilometres in the air.
india news

Republic Day 2021: Preeti Choudhary only woman commander from Army this year

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:00 PM IST
This is a debut for Schilika weapon system at Republic Day Parade, but not for Captain Preeti as she had taken part in the Republic Day Parade of 2016 as an NCC cadet
READ FULL STORY
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by ITBP's Twitter account.(Twitter/@itbp)
The image is a screengrab of the clip shared by ITBP's Twitter account.(Twitter/@itbp)
trending

Republic Day 2021: ITBP personnel hoist national flag at 17,000 feet in Ladakh

By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:46 AM IST
On the 72nd Republic Day, people flooded the comments section of the clip with praises for the ITBP personnel.
READ FULL STORY
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth(Screengrab/DD live )
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth(Screengrab/DD live )
india news

R-Day: Bhawana Kanth is 1st woman fighter pilot to be part of IAF’s tableau

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Bhawana Kanth is also one of the first women fighter pilots in the IAF. She, along with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, was inducted into the IAF as the first women fighter pilots in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws. (Reuters Photo )
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws. (Reuters Photo )
india news

In Photos: Protesting farmers break barricades, deviate from tractor rally route

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Clashes between the police and farmers broke out on the roads of Delhi with farmers coming in from the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the Capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Security Guard (NSG) commandos march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
National Security Guard (NSG) commandos march during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi. (Reuters Photo)
india news

Rafale jet, woman fighter pilot steal the show on Republic Day

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 01:01 PM IST
The Republic Day parade was shorter, involved fewer participants and only a fourth of the usual number of spectators were allowed at Rajpath as the government followed strict social distancing protocols.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers and other groups marched towards Bengaluru on Monday and gathered at specified assembly points from where they had planned to march into the city. (PTI)
Farmers and other groups marched towards Bengaluru on Monday and gathered at specified assembly points from where they had planned to march into the city. (PTI)
india news

Karnataka Police allow 125 tractors to enter Bengaluru on Republic Day

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Social media was flooded with videos of farmers, workers, Dalit and women organisation sloganeering after they were restricted from entering Bengaluru
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chaotic scenes emerged from farmers' tractor march on January 26 as nothing took place according to the plan. (Photo: HT/Sanjeev)
Chaotic scenes emerged from farmers' tractor march on January 26 as nothing took place according to the plan. (Photo: HT/Sanjeev)
india news

Tractor march: Protesters flout undertaking; swords wielded, bus vandalised

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:51 PM IST
Despite promising that the aim of the protest is not to create disruption, a group of protesters on Tuesday reached ITO and vandalised a DTC bus.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Ladakh tableau at the R-Day parade (ANI)
The Ladakh tableau at the R-Day parade (ANI)
india news

72nd R-Day: Ladakh makes debut at January 26 parade

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Ladakh was represented in a tableau during the Republic Day parade, which highlighted the vision for it to be ‘carbon neutral and exemplary for the world.’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi. (REUTERS)
Farmers use sticks to push away tear smoke shells fired by police during a tractor rally to protest against farm laws on the occasion of India's Republic Day in Delhi. (REUTERS)
india news

Protesting farmers drive tractors into Delhi, clash with cops: What we know so far

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:25 PM IST
The action came shortly after protesters breached police barricades at farmer protest sites of Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur on Tuesday to force their entry into New Delhi
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers attempt to break a police barricade as they participate in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on Republic Day, near Akshardham in New Delhi. (PTI)
Farmers attempt to break a police barricade as they participate in the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' during their ongoing protest against Centre's farm reform laws, on Republic Day, near Akshardham in New Delhi. (PTI)
india news

Tractor rally: Why protesting farmers digressed from the original routes

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:38 PM IST
On Sunday when Delhi Police gave permission to farmers to hold their rally, police had reached a consensus with the farmers on holding the rally at specified locations near the three borders
READ FULL STORY
Close
Being engaged in routine duty, too, became a reason for some of the absentees.(HT Photo )
Being engaged in routine duty, too, became a reason for some of the absentees.(HT Photo )
india news

Health workers blame ‘confusing messages’ on missing Covid vaccine shot in UP

By Gaurav Saigal
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Health officials said medical conditions such as allergy or fever could be ignored but the SMSes were very clear.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with DMK president MK Stalin. (HT archive)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with DMK president MK Stalin. (HT archive)
india news

Rift in Cong-DMK alliance in Puducherry; all eyes now on ties in poll-bound TN

By Divya Chandrababu
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:12 PM IST
While both the parties have insisted that the alliance is still going strong, the strength of the Congress is down to 12 MLAs in Puducherry assembly and that of the DMK 3
READ FULL STORY
Close
The JD(U), which was the largest party in Bihar, could only achieve the third position in the recently concluded Assembly polls.(Photo@Jduonline)
The JD(U), which was the largest party in Bihar, could only achieve the third position in the recently concluded Assembly polls.(Photo@Jduonline)
india news

Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) rejigs over 40 district units in party overhaul

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:01 PM IST
The organisational re-structuring was on cards following the feedback collected by senior party leaders over the last one month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.
Tableau of Punjab showcases the glory of 9th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur.
india news

In Photos: States, UTs display their tableaux at R-Day parade

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The tableaux, which include models, monuments, religious figures, depict the cultural heritage, art, festivities of a particular region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day in New Delhi. (PT)
Farmers shower flower petals on fellow farmers riding on their tractors after breaking the police barricades at Singhu border during the 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' on Republic Day in New Delhi. (PT)
india news

Farmers breach police barricades at Singhu, Tikri protest sites

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 12:07 PM IST
With the procession, the protesters seek to rival the spectacle of the official Republic Day celebrations on the Rajpath boulevard in pomp and pageantry
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth(Screengrab/DD live )
Flight lieutenant Bhawana Kanth(Screengrab/DD live )
india news

R-Day: Bhawana Kanth is 1st woman fighter pilot to be part of IAF’s tableau

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:25 AM IST
Bhawana Kanth is also one of the first women fighter pilots in the IAF. She, along with Avani Chaturvedi and Mohana Singh, was inducted into the IAF as the first women fighter pilots in 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AFP)
Representational image. (AFP)
india news

Indian, Chinese troops clash at Sikkim’s Naku La: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Chinese soldiers attempted to intrude into the Indian territory but were pushed back, but the Army has clarified it was a minor face-off that was resolved by local commanders as per established protocols
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amid the chaos, people also used bare hands to push away heavy cement blocks put as barricades.(HT Photo)
Amid the chaos, people also used bare hands to push away heavy cement blocks put as barricades.(HT Photo)
india news

Farmers marching from Singhu border breach barricades, police fire tear gas

By HT Correspondent | Written by Meenakshi Ray
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:27 AM IST
The rally from Singhu border had come to a halt near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar on the GT Karnal Road, about 13km from Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP