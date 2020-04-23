e-paper
73 cops quarantined after 5 Moradabad violence accused test positive for Covid-19

73 cops quarantined after 5 Moradabad violence accused test positive for Covid-19

The five accused are among the 17 who were arrested after a mob attacked a team of health workers in Nawabpura area here on April 15 to prevent it from taking a coronavirus-infected man to an isolation facility.

india Updated: Apr 23, 2020 06:00 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Moradabad
Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said samples of all 73 police personnel, who have been quarantined at different centres here, have been sent for testing.
Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said samples of all 73 police personnel, who have been quarantined at different centres here, have been sent for testing.(HT file photo. Representative image)
         

As many as 73 police personnel who came in contact with those arrested in connection with the Nawabpura stone-pelting incident here last week were quarantined on Wednesday after five of the accused tested positive for coronavirus, a police official said.

The five accused are among the 17 who were arrested after a mob attacked a team of health workers in Nawabpura area here on April 15 to prevent it from taking a coronavirus-infected man to an isolation facility.

Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said samples of all 73 police personnel, who have been quarantined at different centres here, have been sent for testing.

“We have enough staff at Nagphani police station to tackle the situation,” he said.

