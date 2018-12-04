75.3% voter turnout in J&K’s Phase-VII Panchayat polls

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded an overall voter turnout of 75.3 per cent in the seventh phase of panchayat elections with Jammu division witnessing the voter turnout of 84.8 percent and Kashmir division recording a voter turnout of 30.3 per cent.

On Tuesday, polling took place in as many as 30 blocks in 15 districts of the state. These include 14 blocks of six districts in Jammu region and 16 blocks falling in nine districts of Kashmir Valley.

Reasi district witnessed the highest voter turnout at 86.7 per cent followed by Poonch (86.6 per cent) and Rajouri (84 per cent). More than 5,550 candidates are contesting for 341 sarpanch and 1,798 panch seats in this phase.

The sixth phase was held on Saturday when 73.6 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Two more phases are left with the final one on December 11.

