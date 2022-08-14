Home / India News / 76th Independence Day: Key routes closed, traffic police issue advisory | Read Here

india news
Updated on Aug 14, 2022 05:03 PM IST
On Monday, several roads will be out of bounds for people from 4am to 11am to facilitate movement of VIPs, including PM Modi.
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Ahead of Monday’s Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi traffic police have issued an advisory urging commuters to avoid some routes, as these will be closed to facilitate movement of VIPs including prime minister Narendra Modi, who will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

The restrictions will be in place from 4am to 11am. Here’s a look at some of the roads that will be out of bounds for people during this period:

Around Red Fort (4am to 10am): Netaji Subhash Marg Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road GPO to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg/HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazaar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road Fawwara Chowk to Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg Ring Road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Link Road for Esplande Road and Netaji Subhash Road, Ring Road (Rajghat to ISBT), and Outer Ring Road (ISBT to IP Flyover).

However, vehicles with parking label will be allowed to use these routes.

For vehicles without parking labels: Such commuters should avoid using C-Hexagon India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Sikandra Road, W Point, A Point, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, Netaji Subhash Marg, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Ring Road between Nizamuddin Khatta and ISBT Kashmere Gate, and ISBT Kashmere Gate to Outer Ring Road (via Nizamuddin Khatta and Salimgarh Bypass).

For more details, you can click on this link. Additionally, those attending Independence Day programme at the Red Fort need to follow some rules, including Covid-19 protocols. You can access these by clicking on the same link.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Sunday, August 14, 2022
