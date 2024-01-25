close_game
75th Republic Day: Gallantry medals announced for 1132 personnel. Here are the details

75th Republic Day: Gallantry medals announced for 1132 personnel. Here are the details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 25, 2024

“16 gallantry/service medals have been been rationalised and merged into four medals," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

On the eve of the 75th Republic Day, the government on Thursday announced the annual gallantry/service awards, conferring the medals on 1132 personnel from various agencies, including police, fire service, home guards, and civil defence & correction service.

“16 gallantry/service medals have been been rationalised and merged into the following four medals: President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PMG), and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM),” the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

The break-up is as follows:

President's Medal/Medal for Gallantry: 277 gallantry medals have been announced under the two categories, including 275 Medal for Gallantry and two President's Medal for Gallantry. Of these 277, as many as 133 personnel are being awarded for gallant actions in Jammu and Kashmir, 119 personnel for actions in Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas, and the remaining 25 personnel for actions in other regions.

The two PMG are for personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF).

Medal for Distinguished Service/Medal for Meritorious Service: Under the former category, 102 personnel will be awarded, and 753 under the latter. Of the 102 medals, police account for 94, while four each are for fire service and civil defence.

Out of 753 medals, on the other hand, 667 are for police personnel, while fire service contribute 32, with both civil defence and correctional service getting 27 medals each.

