76th Republic Day: Women empowerment highlighted in parade and tableaus

New Delhi: The 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path put a spotlight on women’s empowerment, with a series of all-women contingents and tableaus dedicated to women and child development. The Delhi Police all-women band participated for the second consecutive year, under Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense (Arvind Yadav/HT)

A 148-member all-women contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by assistant commandant Aishwarya Joy M, marched as part of the parade. The contingent included women deployed in various operations, including anti-insurgency and law and order duties.

The Delhi Police all-women band participated for the second consecutive year, under Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Girls contingent, led by senior officer Ekta Kumari, and the NCC Combined Band, led by cadets Madesh Ashok and Ankita Kumari, also took part in the parade.

The ministry of women and child development showcased a tableau on the theme of ’Motherhood, Life Cycle Continuum Approach, and Women-Led Development’. The display included representations of foundational care, early education, and the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative. It emphasised lifecycle support for girls from childhood to adulthood.

Jharkhand’s tableau highlighted its heritage and progress under the theme ’Swarnim Jharkhand: A Legacy of Heritage and Progress’. The front section depicted two girls using laptops, symbolising access to education, particularly for tribal children. The middle section featured women engaged in crafting handicrafts, with Sohrai murals reflecting the state’s cultural traditions.

The rural development ministry’s tableau centered on the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which aims to secure a minimum income of ₹1 lakh for self-help group members. It included a statue of a Lakhpati Didi holding a money bundle and depictions of women involved in weaving, agriculture, and other economic activities. The tableau also showcased women holding books and using computers.