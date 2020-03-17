e-paper
79 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370

79 terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370

Altogether 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5, 2019 to March 10, 2020, in which 49 terrorists have been neutralised, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said.

india Updated: Mar 17, 2020 15:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indian security force soldiers patrol near the site of a gunbattle at Nagrota , on the outskirts of Jammu.
Indian security force soldiers patrol near the site of a gunbattle at Nagrota , on the outskirts of Jammu.(AP)
         

A total of 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the central government abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

However, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, no major terror attack took place in the hinterland of the country between August 5, 2019 and March 10, 2020.

Altogether 79 terrorist incidents have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir during the period from August 5, 2019 to March 10, 2020, in which 49 terrorists have been neutralised, he said during Question Hour.

Replying to another question, Reddy said the investigation into the February 2019 terrorist attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir was still on.

“After the Pulwama attack, 82 security force personnel (including 40 CRPF personnel in Pulwama) have laid their lives in fight against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The government announced abrogation of Article 370 provisions on August 5 last year.

