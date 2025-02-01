Menu Explore
8 dacoits who looted Odisha liquor factory caught in Jharkhand; 3.5 cr seized

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Feb 01, 2025 07:24 PM IST

Police teams from 11 districts in Jharkhand and Odisha collaborated to track down the robbers in Ranchi, 600km from Kalahandi where the factory was looted

BHUBANESWAR: Eight men suspected to have robbed a country-made liquor factory in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Thursday have been arrested and 3.5 crore cash seized from them, the district police said on Saturday.

Police said the eight men were suspected to be involved in a dozen dacoity cases in Jharkhand and Odisha. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the eight men were suspected to be involved in a dozen dacoity cases in Jharkhand and Odisha. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the eight men were suspected to be involved in a dozen dacoity cases in Jharkhand and Odisha.

Kalahandi superintendent of police (SP) Abilash G said the eight were arrested in connection with the robbery of a liquor factory in the district’s Dharmagarh area on Thursday.

“On late Thursday, the eight robbers wearing masks entered the factory with deadly weapons and looted a huge amount of money by threatening with guns and deadly weapons,” Abilash G said.

Police said 3.51 crore cash, guns and vehicles used in the robbery have also been seized.

The accused have been identified by the police as Tahir Ansari, Hussain Khan, Jasim Khan, Shamim Ansari, Basudev Gope, Pintu alias Alim, Anuj Kumar and Sameem Ansari from Ranchi.

Police said while two or three of them robbed the cash, the others tied up the employees with ropes. The accused also removed the hard disk of the CCTV camera at the factory and fled from the scene in a sports utility vehicle.

Police said two suspects were initially arrested after police teams tracked them down but the others had managed to escape to Jharkhand. The remaining six were finally arrested from Jharkhand.

Police said police teams of 11 districts in Odisha and Jharkhand collaborated to trace the suspects. Apart from Kalahandi, police teams in Balangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Rourkela, Gumla, Ranchi Rural, Lohar Daga, West Singhbhum and Simdega districts were involved in the operation.

