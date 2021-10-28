8 dead in Jammu and Kashmir road accident, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the deaths in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Thathri. Eight people were killed and several others injured after mini bus they were travelling in from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge early on Thursday.

"Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, and ₹50,000 for those injured, the PMO further said on Twitter.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to local authorities. "Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," he said on Twitter.

The minister also paid condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident.