Home / India News / 8 dead in Jammu and Kashmir road accident, PM Modi announces ex-gratia
india news

8 dead in Jammu and Kashmir road accident, PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Eight people were killed after a mini bus they were travelling in from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge. Rescue operation is on at the site of the accident. Union minister Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to local authorities.
The bus fell into a gorge on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
The bus fell into a gorge on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the deaths in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Thathri. Eight people were killed and several others injured after mini bus they were travelling in from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge early on Thursday.

"Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, and 50,000 for those injured, the PMO further said on Twitter.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to local authorities. "Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," he said on Twitter.

The minister also paid condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir road accidents
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out