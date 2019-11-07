e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

8-feet tall Afghan cricket fan struggles to find place to stay in Lucknow

Sher Khan, who is 8 feet and two-inch tall, visited several hotels in search of a place to stay but no hotel allegedly agreed to rent him a room courtesy to his height.

india Updated: Nov 07, 2019 09:18 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Lucknow
Disappointed and alone in a new city, Khan approached police for help which took him to a Hotel Rajdhani in Naka area where he spent Tuesday night.
Disappointed and alone in a new city, Khan approached police for help which took him to a Hotel Rajdhani in Naka area where he spent Tuesday night. (HT Photo)
         

Height became a problem in finding accommodation for an Afghani man who flew down to watch one-day international cricket series between Afghanistan and West Indies here.

Sher Khan, who is 8 feet and two-inch tall, visited several hotels in search of a place to stay but no hotel allegedly agreed to rent him a room courtesy to his height.

Disappointed and alone in a new city, Khan approached police for help which took him to a Hotel Rajdhani in Naka area where he spent Tuesday night.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the hotel to see the tall who is a resident of Kabul. “As many as 200 people have come to see him. He is very disturbed,” hotel owner Ranu told ANI on Wednesday.

Due to the people gathered outside the hotel, the police had to escort Khan to Ekana Stadium where the international match is being played.

Ranu said the man will be staying in the city for the next four to five days.

tags
top news
Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs amid Maharashtra deadlock
Sena accuses BJP of using ‘money power’ to win over MLAs amid Maharashtra deadlock
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
IAF tells govt it is ready to buy 300 indigenous fighters and trainers
Smog in north spikes air pollution in southern cities
Smog in north spikes air pollution in southern cities
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Join govt now, will discuss CM post later: BJP to Sena in back-channel talks
Join govt now, will discuss CM post later: BJP to Sena in back-channel talks
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Sidhu may not get political clearance to travel to Pak for Kartarpur event
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Ashwin and Kings XI Punjab have decided to part ways amicably: Ness Wadia
Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic
Explained: Why Jharkhand election may be a litmus test for Modi magic
trending topics
HP TET Admit CardPUBG Mobile Season 10Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019Kareena KapoorShweta PanditChinmayanand case

don't miss

latest news

India News