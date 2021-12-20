8 fresh cases of Covid’s Omicron variant, national tally rises to 153

With eight new infections of the Omicron variant detected across India on Saturday — two in Gujarat and six in Maharashtra — India saw a rise in cases of the heavily mutated virus, pushing the national tally to 153.

There were 30 new Omicron cases on Saturday. On Friday, there were 26 new Omicron cases in the country, while the tally was 14 on Thursday. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, there were 12 such cases.

Omicron cases have been detected in 12 of India’s regions – Maharashtra has reported 54 cases, Delhi has seen 22, Telangana has reported 20, Rajasthan has 17, Karnataka has 14, Kerala 11, Gujarat has seen nine, Uttar Pradesh two, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Of the six in Maharashtra, two patients had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others returned from England, and one came from the Middle East. All five of them are fully vaccinated, and two of these patients are women, said a government statement.

Another new patient is a five-year-old boy from Junnar in Pune district, who is a close contact of the Dubai travellers, the statement read. “Total six cases were diagnosed today - four of them found during the airport screening in Mumbai. One of these four patients is from Mumbai, two from Karnataka and one from Aurangabad. While two had a history of travel to Tanzania, two others had travelled to England,” it said.

All four are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. They are currently in isolation at the Seven Hills Hospital in Mumbai. The patients are in the age group of 21 to 57 years, the statement said.

In Gujarat, two persons, including a teenage boy who recently arrived from the United Kingdom tested positive for the variant, the officials said.

(With input from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON