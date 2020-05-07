e-paper
8 injured in boiler explosion at NLC India unit in Tamil Nadu

8 injured in boiler explosion at NLC India unit in Tamil Nadu

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.

india Updated: May 07, 2020 21:28 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chennai
The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.
The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.(ANI/Twitter)
         

Eight workers of NLC India Ltd were injured and hospitalised when a boiler in one of the power units in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district exploded on Thursday evening, police said.

The power stations of the integrated mining-cum-power generating company are located at Neyveli in Cuddalore.

“The accident happened in the evening and the injured workers have been admitted to the hospital,” a police official told IANS.

Police and fire tenders reached the spot soon after getting the information.

