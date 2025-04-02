8 kg cyst removed from 15-year-old girl's ovary after complex surgery

Doctors at a government hospital here have given a new lease of life to a 15-year-old girl by removing a ‘cyst’ weighing about eight kg from her ovary after a complex surgery. The surgery was performed on March 28. (Representational image)

Gynecologist Dr Sumitra Yadav of the Government Maharaja Tukojirao Hospital told PTI on Tuesday that the girl was complaining of difficulty in breathing, stomach-ache and other problems.

During an examination, a cyst was found in her ovary. A cyst is a closed, sac-like structure that can form anywhere in the body. It is filled with fluid, semi-solid material, or even air.

A surgery was performed on March 28. "We were shocked to see the size of the cyst. When it was taken out, it weighed about eight kg," Dr Yadav said. Before the surgery that lasted three hours, the girl's weight was 39 kg including the weight of the cyst, she said.

"The girl's condition is absolutely fine now. If the cyst had not been removed, her life could have been in danger," Dr Yadav said, adding that a sample of the cyst has been sent for a histopathology test to find out whether it was cancerous.