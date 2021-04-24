8 killed in Uttarakhand avalanche, CM Rawat conducts aerial survey

Eight people were killed and six critically injured after they were caught in an avalanche that was reported in Niti valley in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district.

"384 persons have been rescued so far. Six of them are critical and currently under medical treatment. Eight bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation in progress," the Indian Army said.

Chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of the area on Saturday and said that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had been deployed and rescue operation was underway. However, connectivity remains affected, he said.

"Union home minister Amit Shah called us up last night. The NDRF and the district administration are on the job. The ITBP and BRO were informed. Rescue was done quickly. I did an aerial survey today. The BRO is carrying out the operation but the connectivity remains affected," he said.

On Friday, the CM issued an alert in the area. “We have got information (about a) glacier breakage in Sumna area of Niti Valley. I have issued an alert in this regard. I am in continuous touch with district administration and BRO (Border Roads Organisation),” he tweeted.

“Have directed district administration to get all information about the incident. I have given the order to stop work during the night in NTPC and other projects so that no untoward incident occurs,” he said in another tweet.

The higher reaches of Chamoli district have been witnessing rain and snowfall for the last three days, locals said.

In a similar incident, 80 people were killed in February last year due to a glacial burst at Chamoli district's Joshimath.