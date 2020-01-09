e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
Home / India News / 8 killed in van-bus collision on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway

8 killed in van-bus collision on Jaipur-Bikaner National Highway

Six people died on the spot while two succumbed to the injuries on the way to a government hospital here. The victims are yet to be identified.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 15:32 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Eight people were killed when a van collied with a bus in Jaipur.
Eight people were killed when a van collied with a bus in Jaipur.(Getty Images/ Representational Photo )
         

Eight people were killed on Thursday when the van they were travelling in collided with a bus due to dense fog on the Jaipur-Bikaner national highway, police said.

Six people died on the spot while two succumbed to the injuries on the way to a government hospital here.

The victims are yet to be identified, the police said.

They said the van driver could not see the bus coming from opposite direction due to dense fog.  Police teams from Rajaldesar and Ratangarh police stations were investigating the case, they said.

tags
top news
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
Pak desperate, people of Kashmir won’t give an inch, foreign envoys told
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
On tie-up with Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Devendra Fadnavis sees one roadblock
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Mamata Banerjee’s sharp RSVP to Oppn invite for Sonia Gandhi meet over CAA
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Warne’s baggy green sets auction record, beats Bradman’s cap & Dhoni’s bat
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Court asks Chhapaak filmmakers to give due credit to Laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
Mahindra to showcase e-KUV100 at Auto Expo 2020, will bring in e-XUV300 in 2021
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
ACT broadband users, you guys have something to worry about
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
Sharad Pawar flags off Yashwant Sinha’s ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’ against CAA, NRC
trending topics
Najeeb casesESIC HospitalIBPS 2019 ScorecardKushal PunjabiReliance Jio Wi-Fi callingAjay DevgnJNU violenceRealme 5i

don't miss

latest news

india news