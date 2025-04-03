8 men get life sentence for raping 19-yr-old woman at picnic spot in MP’s Rewa

REWA: A Rewa court on Thursday convicted and handed out life sentences to eight men who raped a 19-year-old newly-married woman at a popular picnic spot in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district last year. The incident took place in Rewa October 21 last year when a newly wedded couple were on an outing. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Additional sessions judge Padma Jatav who found the eight men guilty of gang rape also imposed a fine of ₹2.3 lakh on the accused.

The incident took place in Rewa October 21 last year when a newly wedded couple were on an outing at a picnic spot near Bhairav Baba temple. The couple were sitting on a hillock when the eight men, who were intoxicated on weed, saw them.

The accused caught hold of the husband, thrashed him and tied him to a tree while the others took turns to rape the woman. One of them also shot the crime on his mobile phone, which was later seized by the police and helped secure the conviction.

Rewa superintendent of police (SP) Vivek Singh welcomed the verdict, saying the case had shocked the entire state at the time.

Police collected all the evidence from the crime scene, seized the video of the crime recorded by the accused and presented medical reports on time in the court, he said, underlining that the eight men were convicted just five months after the crime.