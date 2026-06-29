8 new Rajya Sabha members take oath; Mallikarjun Kharge reappointed Leader of Opposition

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leader Tarun Chugh were among the eight newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath on Monday.

Vice President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, C.P. Radhakrishnan administers the oath to Member of the Rajya Sabha (re-elected) from Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge, at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Union Ministers JP Nadda, Arjun Ram Meghwal also present. (@KirenRijiju X)

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Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to the new members.

Kharge was also re-appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha with effect from June 26.

Holding a copy of the Constitution in his hand, Kharge took the oath separately in Radhakrishnan's chamber.

The Congress chief later said that he will continue to raise the concerns, aspirations and the voice of people in the House with sincerity and conviction, apart from holding the government accountable.

Radhakrishnan congratulated Kharge and said the Upper House would benefit from his long experience.

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Who are the members?

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{{^usCountry}} Radhakrishnan later administered oath/affirmation to seven other newly elected/re-elected members in the Rajya Sabha chamber, Mansingh Meraman Parmar, Tarun Chugh, Alka Singh, Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya, Rajendra Hiralal Jain, M Nagaraja and Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhakrishnan later administered oath/affirmation to seven other newly elected/re-elected members in the Rajya Sabha chamber, Mansingh Meraman Parmar, Tarun Chugh, Alka Singh, Jitendra Meghjibhai Kanzariya, Rajendra Hiralal Jain, M Nagaraja and Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Four members took oath/affirmation in Hindi, one in Kannada, one in Punjabi and one in Manipuri. While two members are from Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan sent one member each to the Upper House. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four members took oath/affirmation in Hindi, one in Kannada, one in Punjabi and one in Manipuri. While two members are from Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur and Rajasthan sent one member each to the Upper House. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain were present during Kharge's oath-taking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain were present during Kharge's oath-taking. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kharge's wife, daughter and granddaughter along with with her spouse were also present, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kharge's wife, daughter and granddaughter along with with her spouse were also present, sources said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Health Minister J P Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh were also present on the occasion, along with Praful Patel and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health Minister J P Nadda, who is also the Leader of the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh were also present on the occasion, along with Praful Patel and Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody. {{/usCountry}}

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"Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, C P Radhakrishnan, administered oath to Mallikarjun Kharge at the Parliament House today," Radhakrishnan's office posted on X along with pictures of the oath-taking ceremony.

Kharge said on X, "I had the privilege of taking the oath of office as a Member of the Council of States, again. It is a matter of immense pride and responsibility to continue serving this august Upper House as the Leader of the Opposition."

He also extended his gratitude to Radhakrishnan and Harivansh for their continued support.

"I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the leadership of the Indian National Congress, especially CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, my fellow colleagues and MPs in the Congress, and to the countless party workers and supporters whose unwavering faith and encouragement have sustained me throughout my long journey in public life and Parliamentary service," Kharge said.

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The Congress chief also said that he was equally grateful to the floor leaders of all the political parties, especially the INDIA bloc colleagues.

"I look forward to even stronger coordination during the forthcoming Monsoon Session so that together we can make the government of the day more accountable," he said.

Kharge was later re-recognised as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

"Consequent upon the expiry of his term of office as a member of the Rajya Sabha on June 25, 2026,

Mallikarjun Kharge ceased to be the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha w.e.f. June 26, 2026.

"On his re-election to the Rajya Sabha, w.e.f. June 26, 2026, the Chairman of Rajya Sabha has accorded recognition to Mallikarjun Kharge, Member and Leader of the Indian National Congress (INC) in Rajya Sabha, as the Leader of Opposition w.e.f. June 26, 2026, in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Salary and Allowances of Leaders of Opposition in Parliament Act, 1977, and for all purposes of the said Act," Rajya Sabha Secretary-General Mody said in a bulletin.

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