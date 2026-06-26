'Long way to go': Marking 2 years as Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi vows to keep fighting

Rahul Gandhi shared key moments of his tenure so far as the Leader of Opposition through a video on X and a newsletter, in which he emphasised that, “Every single day of these two years has been dedicated to one task—to carry the voice of every Indian to the corridors of power.”

This is Rahul Gandhi's first constitutional/statutory parliamentary post since he entered electoral politics in 2004.

Rahul Gandhi became the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha in June 2024, after the Congress formally communicated its decision to the Pro-tem Speaker during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The announcement came a day after the INDIA bloc agreed on his name.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday marked two years of becoming the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha with a promise to keep fighting every battle — from streets to Parliament.

“Whether it’s the fight for NEET aspirants, exposing electoral fraud, or defending the Constitution, I have stood with you on every front, I stand with you today, and I always will,” Rahul Gandhi captioned the video that featured snippets of his Parliament speeches, 297 field visits, mention of three policy reversals as well as an emphasis on the promise to fulfill his duties.

“From the streets to Parliament, your trust is my greatest strength. The journey is long, but my resolve remains the same—I will keep fighting every battle for you,” the Congress leader said on X.

In the newsletter attached with the post, Gandhi highlighted the nationwide student campaign launched from Rajasthan's Kota aimed at highlighting the crisis in India's education system and safeguarding the future of young people.

Emphasising that the initiative was not a political programme, he drew attention to the challenges faced by students, including limited career options, intense competition and pressure, and the heavy financial burden on families. He said that parents alone spend ₹1.3 lakh crore on NEET coaching, an amount equivalent to the Union government's total education budget.

Marking two years as Leader of Opposition, the newsletter mentioned that when Rahul Gandhi assumed the post of Leader of Opposition, he said doing justice to the position meant raising the voice of the people and protecting the Constitution.

According to the newsletter, over the past two years he has spoken up to defend democracy, social justice, economic opportunities and India's national interests. It also featured Rahul Gandhi's push for a caste census, raising of the issue of alleged "vote theft", and how he has stood with students, farmers, workers and Bahujan communities.

The newsletter carried Rahul Gandhi's vow to continue to promote the "politics of love" and defend the Constitution in the coming years of his tenure.

Four pledges Rahul Gandhi listed four pledges in the newsletter – Fight for social justice; Expose “vote theft”; Listen to the people and; Stand with India.

Towards the end, Rahul Gandhi's newsletter recollected when he, speaking in Parliament, had said the Prime Minister had compromised India's interests before the United States through the trade deal, hurting the country's energy security and farmers.

Rahul Gandhi warned that India was heading towards an economic storm while the government remained unprepared.

The newsletter criticised Prime Minister Modi for focusing on publicity instead of addressing the hardships faced by ordinary families.