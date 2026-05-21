Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Shah, RSS of paying lip service to Constitution

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of paying lip service to the Constitution. Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, at a public meeting in Rae Bareli on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO)

“When you meet RSS workers and they speak about Modi and Shah, tell them they attacked our Constitution,” Rahul Gandhi said at a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli on the second day of his-two-day visit.

“The Constitution is not just a book but a document that represents the voices of BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Veera Pasi (whose statue he unveiled during the event), along with the contributions of several reformers such as Narayana Guru in Kerala and Basavanna in Karnataka,” he said.

“While listening to other speakers, I felt that we remember Veera Pasi and Dr Ambedkar, but the ideology they stood for is not being protected properly because, in front of our eyes, an attack is being made on the Constitution,” the Rae Bareli MP said.

Gandhi also referred to Buddha, Guru Nanak, and Kabir, saying their voices were reflected in the Constitution. He said that while people bow before statues and organise large programmes, they remain silent when attacks are made on the Constitution and the ideology it represents.

“Those who bow before Ambedkar’s statue forget his ideology. They do not protect it. You are clapping now, but when the Constitution is torn apart, you remain silent. It (Constitution) says India belongs to everyone, not to any caste, individual, billionaire or organisation,” he said.

Gandhi referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal to cut down on fuel consumption.

“In the coming months, inflation will rise sharply. Prices of petrol, diesel, gas, food grains, everything will increase,” the Congress leader said and criticised Modi for flying abroad.

“The prime minister is attacking the Constitution 24 hours a day by weakening MNREGA, not conducting caste census, and favouring select industrialists,” he alleged.

“In every state, you will get a man who fought for this book (Constitution) and died. We do functions and bow before statues but when, before us, the ideology of Veera Pasi is attacked and torn, we remain silent. We talk of Ambedkar with folded hands, but RSS attacks Ambedkar’s Constitution. We need to stand up when ideology is attacked,” he said.

“Universities have vice chancellors from RSS background who do not know science, but are running the university as they belong to RSS. “I repeat three things to watch: the first is the economic storm, the second is the fertilizer crisis, and the third is the gas supply,” he reminded people.

“Modi would cry before you in just a month’s time as he did in Covid and during demonetisation and would say it (economic storm) is not his fault. But the fault is only of Modi, Amit Shah and RSS,” he said.

The meeting was also addressed by Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, the party’s state in-charge Avinash Pande, Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhna MIshra and other leaders.

“With confidence, I say will defeat Modi in the 2027 election and will not wait till 2029 to defeat him,” Rai said.

Rahul Gandhi reached Rae Bareli on Tuesday and attended several programmes, including an all-women conference where he called upon women party workers to oppose the BJP.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s statement, Uttar Pradesh BJP president and Union minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that Congress cannot accept the growing global respect for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Referring to the viral “Melodi” trend involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, alleged that the Centre was ignoring an impending economic crisis.

“Have you seen a video of Modiji today. Indian PM gave Melody toffee to Italy’s PM Meloni,” Rahul Gandhi said, addressing party workers in Rae Bareli.

His remarks came amid Modi’s ongoing visit to Italy, where he met Meloni in Rome. During the visit, Modi gifted Meloni a set of “Melody” toffees, reviving the popular “Melodi” social media trend associated with the two leaders.

“What is going on in the country with a shortage of fuel, price rise and shortage of fertilizer for farmers. But Modi goes to Meloni, gifts her toffee and makes reel,” the Congress leader.

“An economic storm is approaching. The Strait of Hormuz has been shut down,” he said.