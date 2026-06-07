8 people rescued after fire at house in South Delhi's NFC, 2 dogs dead

The fire officials also dismissed reports of a child dying in the fire accident.

The Delhi Fire Department received a fire call at around 3:50pm, officials said. While no human casualties were reported, two dogs reportedly died in the blaze, as per initial information.

Eight people were rescued after a fire erupted in a residential building in South Delhi's New Friends Colony (NFC) on Sunday afternoon. The rescued people included four children, two women and two men, officials said, adding that fire was reported from the AC and other domestic articles on the first floor of the building.

This incident comes just days after a deadly fire at a Bed-and-Breakfast in South Delhi's congested Hauz Rani area claimed at least 21 lives.

Several people, including a woman clutching a child, jumped from different floors of the five-storey building after a massive fire broke out on Wednesday, as locals rushed to spread mattresses on the road below in a desperate attempt to save lives.

As thick black smoke billowed out of the windows and flames rapidly spread through the building, panic-stricken occupants were seen smashing window panes, leaning out of openings and desperately calling for help. With stairways and internal passages choked by smoke, several guests appeared to have no option but to jump from the upper floors.