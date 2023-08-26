Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 9 persons killed, 20 injured in train fire mishap in Tamil Nadu: Report

9 persons killed, 20 injured in train fire mishap in Tamil Nadu: Report

ByHT News Desk
Aug 26, 2023 08:51 AM IST

Nine persons killed, 20 injured in train fire mishap in Tamil Nadu, says official.

Nine people were killed and over 20 were injured after a fire broke out in a tourist train parked on Bodi Lane near Madurai railway station in the wee hours of Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Security personnel and other officials at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station, Saturday.(PTI)

As per inputs, bodies have been shifted to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai and rescue operation is underway.

“Around 5:30 am today, there was fire in a coach halted here at Madurai railway station. There were pilgrims travelling from Uttar Pradesh in it. When they lit the gas stove to make coffee, the gas cylinder blasted. As of now, we have retrieved nine bodies,” PTI quoted Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha as saying.

This is a breaking news. Please check back for updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP