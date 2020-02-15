e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 15, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / 8 shot dead in Mexico’s Michoacan as president visits state

8 shot dead in Mexico’s Michoacan as president visits state

Authorities said the shooting deaths happened in Huetamo, roughly 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of Jiquilpan, where the president celebrated the guard’s new deployment on Valentine’s Day.

world Updated: Feb 15, 2020 05:08 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Mexico City
There were a reported 35,588 homicides in Mexico last year
There were a reported 35,588 homicides in Mexico last year(Reuters File Photo/Representative Image)
         

The bodies of eight slain men were found in southern Michoacan state on Friday — the same day President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited the state to celebrate the opening of another National Guard installation there.

Authorities said the shooting deaths happened in Huetamo, roughly 250 miles (400 kilometers) southeast of Jiquilpan, where the president celebrated the guard’s new deployment on Valentine’s Day. The men had all been shot high-powered weapons, official said.

A stolen SUV was also found at the scene. No further details were released by investigators. Mexico is experiencing record-levels of homicides since López Obrador took office December 1, 2018, after campaigning on a “hugs not bullets” platform that rejected prior government efforts to stem violence. Michoacan is one of the deadliest Mexican states.

Last week, gunmen killed three boys, a teenager and five others who were playing video games at an arcade in Uruapan, another dangerous city in the state where drug organisations are battling for territory. At the celebration Friday for the National Guard’s latest installation in Michoacan, the president doubled down on his philosophy, saying the country must address the roots of violence first, like creating more jobs with better pay and seeing justice through. “You can’t confront evil with evil,” he said.

The National Guard now has 22 outposts in Michoacan, López Obrador said. The president created the guard to combat violence, although thousands of its agents have been given the task of immigration enforcement across the country. “We are committed to guaranteeing peace and tranquility in our country,” he said.

There were a reported 35,588 homicides in Mexico last year, the most since comparable records began to be kept in the 1990s, though the rate of increase was far lower than in previous years. Since then-President Felipe Calderón launched a militarized anti-drug offensive beginning in late 2006, annual killings have more than tripled in the country.

tags
top news
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
IAF may make it harder for pilots to join private airlines
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Kejriwal to share stage with 60 ‘architects of Delhi’ in swearing-in ceremony
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Intel points to enhanced activity in Balakot, expansion of JeM camp
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Structure of CDS-led military affairs department taking shape
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
Caste identities in Delhi Assembly stay uniform
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
China’s coronavirus toll surges past 1500, over 66,000 people infected
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
Supreme Court tweaks rules to fast-track appeals in death row cases
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
‘SRK started running around Eden’: Akhtar on his KKR debut
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news