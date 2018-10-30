8-year-old boy dies of swine flu in Coimbatore

An eight-year old boy suffering from swine flu died Tuesday at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, sources in the hospital said.

N Sanjay, hailing from Samathur in nearby Pollachi, was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago for suspected dengue fever, but later doctors diagnosed him to be suffering from the H1N1 influenza.

He died Tuesday afternoon without responding to treatment, the sources said.

Two other patients were undergoing treatment for dengue, four for swine flu and 12 with symptoms of the flu while and 61 people were being treated for viral fever, they said.

