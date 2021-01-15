80% Indians ready to take vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan, praises PM, scientists
About 80 per cent Indians are willing to take Covid-19 vaccines, which is a statement of trust on the Modi government and the scientists of the country, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said, quoting the survey figures of Edelman PR's Trust Barometer Survey 2021, carried out in 28 countries.
A day ahead of the beginning of India's emergency vaccination drive, starting with only healthcare workers, preparations across the country reached the final stage on Friday.
The Centre has prepared a detailed plan on how to counter vaccine eagerness and vaccine hesitancy. Vaccine eagerness is a situation when people are overenthusiastic to get the shots while vaccine hesitance is just the opposite situation. Several European countries have reported a high rate of vaccine hesitancy.
Though getting vaccinated is voluntary, the Centre has advised healthcare workers to get the two doses as recommended as healthcare professional taking vaccines will also instil confidence among rest.
Questions have been raised over the efficacy of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as its phase 3 trial is still going on but the ministry and other experts have repeatedly confirmed its effectiveness and allayed fears.
The Union minister himself took to Twitter on Thursday and dispelled rumours like vaccines may cause infertility, other side effects in men and women. The minister also busted myths like Indian vaccines are lesser effective than foreign vaccines or Indian vaccines are not effective to fight the new variant.
In the next steps, India will inoculate frontline workers and people who are at a greater risk of contracting the disease — above 50 years or suffering from other diseases. After that, vaccines will be made available for common people, the details of which will be decided later.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Talks between govt, farmers' unions over farm laws end; next round on Jan 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine drive to be held at 10 centres in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New weather radars set up in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBI arrests Rose Valley chit fund owner’s wife in Kolkata
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: Nitish upset with questions on Indigo manager
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai businessman arrested for GST fraud worth Rs31 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wild buffalo that killed two persons shot dead in Assam
- An irate mob had torched a forest range office and an official vehicle after a person named Jayanta Das was killed by the buffalo on Thursday. The animal attacked and killed another person named Sukur Ali on Friday morning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid in Gujarat: Night curfew to continue for 15 more days in four cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh Mela pilgrims told not to feed migratory birds keeping Bird flu in mind
- The Indian skimmer and various varieties of gulls are the centre of attraction at the Sangam area and pilgrims feed these birds with locally made ‘sev’, a snack sold locally.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP CM contributes Rs1 lakh for Ram Temple construction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covishield will be administered at 75 hospitals, COVAXIN at 6
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disability rights groups say disability studies university promotes segregation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Minimum temperature to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in northwest India: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
L-G Sinha inaugurates round the clock call centre for devotees at Vaishno Devi shrine
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox