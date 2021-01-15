80% Indians ready to take vaccines, says Harsh Vardhan, praises PM, scientists

About 80 per cent Indians are willing to take Covid-19 vaccines, which is a statement of trust on the Modi government and the scientists of the country, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan has said, quoting the survey figures of Edelman PR's Trust Barometer Survey 2021, carried out in 28 countries.

A day ahead of the beginning of India's emergency vaccination drive, starting with only healthcare workers, preparations across the country reached the final stage on Friday.





The Centre has prepared a detailed plan on how to counter vaccine eagerness and vaccine hesitancy. Vaccine eagerness is a situation when people are overenthusiastic to get the shots while vaccine hesitance is just the opposite situation. Several European countries have reported a high rate of vaccine hesitancy.

Though getting vaccinated is voluntary, the Centre has advised healthcare workers to get the two doses as recommended as healthcare professional taking vaccines will also instil confidence among rest.

Questions have been raised over the efficacy of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin as its phase 3 trial is still going on but the ministry and other experts have repeatedly confirmed its effectiveness and allayed fears.

The Union minister himself took to Twitter on Thursday and dispelled rumours like vaccines may cause infertility, other side effects in men and women. The minister also busted myths like Indian vaccines are lesser effective than foreign vaccines or Indian vaccines are not effective to fight the new variant.

In the next steps, India will inoculate frontline workers and people who are at a greater risk of contracting the disease — above 50 years or suffering from other diseases. After that, vaccines will be made available for common people, the details of which will be decided later.