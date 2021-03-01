IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
india news

80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi

  • The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:07 PM IST

A retired school teacher who claims he is 80 years old, rode his motorcycle almost 70 km on Monday morning to Ranchi's Sadar Hospital to get the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination programme started on Monday under which citizens aged 60 years and above, and those aged 45 years and above with comorbidities would be inoculated.

Ramkishore Sahu, a resident of Tanzamdih village under Ranchi's Tamar block, reached Sadar Hospital at 9 am but could get the first dose only after a two-hour long wait.

While he was satisfied with the vaccine, the senior citizen regretted that his wife could not accompany him because he did not have another helmet.

"I reached here at 9 am. It doesn't matter that I had to wait for two hours as it was the first day. I felt no discomfort after getting the vaccine. I will now ride back to my village. The only regret is that my wife couldn't come with me as we have only one helmet. I will now buy one for her today itself and bring her tomorrow," Sahu said.

He added, "I have no health issues, not even blood pressure or diabetes. But I was keen to get the vaccine as it will not only protect me from the infection but also protect others. None of my family members stopped me from taking the jab. People should come forward to get the vaccine as this is the only way out to check the spread of the pandemic."

Vaccination for the second phase started late at almost every centre across the state on Day 1. Long queues could be seen at few centres as people were made to wait due to some technical reasons including verification of their identities.

"Vaccination was successfully carried out at all government and private centres on Day 1. People were very interested in taking the vaccine, which is a very positive sign. We are going to scale up the number of vaccination centres across the entire state. Some centres witnessed crowding as the process started late there. But things will be spruced up from tomorrow," state nodal officer (vaccination) Dr Ajit Prasad.

Mismanagement could be seen at Ranchi's Sadar hospital where people were kept waiting for hours in the name of verification of identity.

Three vaccination rooms and one observation room was set up for the purpose. While vaccination for the second dose of health care workers was carried out in one of the rooms, inoculation of front line workers and senior citizens for the first dose was done in two other rooms.

People were seen violating the Covid-19 protocols like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

"I came here after completing online registration. But, here I was asked to go through the verification process first. When I approached for the same, I was told that people who came for the second dose would be dealt first and thereafter the verification process would start," said a senior citizen Anand Shankar Mohanty.

Women residing at an old age home at Hesag in Ranchi's Hatia locality were also administered the vaccine on Monday. The district administration facilitated the transportation of these women for vaccination at Doranda's community health centre.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Out of the 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.(Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
Out of the 13, nine were recruited from Raipur range and 20 people had appeared for the exam.(Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
india news

News updates from HT: Chhattisgarh police recruit 13 transgender constables

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:17 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
Former school teacher Ramkishore Sahu at the Sadar Hospital in Ranchi where he had gone to take Covid-19 vaccine.(HT PHOTO)
india news

80-year-old rides bike 70 km to get first shot of Covid vaccine in Ranchi

By Bedanti Saran
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:07 PM IST
  • The senior citizen said he would return on Tuesday with his wife on Tuesday o she could be administered her vaccine.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices at gas stations in India.(Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Finance ministry considers cutting taxes on petrol, diesel: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Finance Ministry has now started consultations with some states, oil companies and the oil ministry to find the most effective way to lower the tax burden, sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
File photo: Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal.(HT photo)
india news

Kisan panchayat part of AAP's plan to make its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh

By S Raju, Meerut
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • The AAP has already announced it would contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.(HT Photo)
The apex women rights body has also written to the chief election commissioner and has sought a detailed action, the statement added.(HT Photo)
india news

NCW writes to DGP, seeks action over 'attack' on Bengal BJP worker's mother

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:36 PM IST
A police officer of Barrackpore Commissionerate had said that BJP activist Gopal Majumdar was attacked by some miscreants on Saturday in North Dumdum in the Nimta police station area.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union minister for health and family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan added that questioning of the vaccines is politically motivated..(ANI)
Union minister for health and family Welfare Dr. Harsh Vardhan added that questioning of the vaccines is politically motivated..(ANI)
india news

No death has occurred due to Covid-19 vaccination, says Harsh Vardhan

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:34 PM IST
He also said that more than one crore frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and more than 20 countries are using our vaccines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Some of the selected candidates. (Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
Some of the selected candidates. (Photo: Vidhya Rajput)
india news

In a first, Chhattisgarh police hire 13 transgenders as constables

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times, Raipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST
Until now, only two transgender police personnel were recruited in India — one in Tamil Nadu, another in Rajasthan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Appeal to all citizens eligible for this phase of vaccination, join the campaign against the corona virus and get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on receiving his first dose of the vaccine. (PTI)
“Appeal to all citizens eligible for this phase of vaccination, join the campaign against the corona virus and get vaccinated,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted on receiving his first dose of the vaccine. (PTI)
india news

Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination drive: List of leaders who received jabs

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Many leaders in the country, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union ministers, state governors and chief ministers, received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(REUTERS)
File photo: External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(REUTERS)
india news

Jaishankar, New Zealand counterpart discuss peace and stability in Indo-Pacific

By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:10 PM IST
This was Jaishankar’s first interaction with Mahuta who took charge as New Zealand's foreign minister last November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Electric wires were found in the field where the tiger died.(HT PHOTO)
Electric wires were found in the field where the tiger died.(HT PHOTO)
india news

Tiger dies of electrocution in Kheri forest of Uttar Pradesh

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • A forest official said the big cat was five to six years old.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by Janata Dal (United) MLAs on his 70th birthday in Patna on Monday. (PTI)
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by Janata Dal (United) MLAs on his 70th birthday in Patna on Monday. (PTI)
india news

JD (U) rides piggyback on Brand Nitish on CM’s 70th birthday to revive party

By Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Sabir Hussain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:52 PM IST
  • The JD (U) organised programmes at every village across the state as Vikas Diwas to highlight the development work done under Nitish Kumar in the last 15 years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case was registered in June last year in Kupwara.(ANI)
The case was registered in June last year in Kupwara.(ANI)
india news

NIA arrests 4 drug traffickers in Kashmir narco-terrorism case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Altaf Ahmed Shah of Ganderbal, Showkat Ahmad Parray of Bandipora, Mudasir Ahmad Dar of Shopian and Amin Allaie of Anantnag have been arrested from Srinagar, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker shows vaccine before administering.(AP)
A health worker shows vaccine before administering.(AP)
india news

Covid-19 vaccine from India land in at least 6 African nations: Official

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:49 PM IST
"I hope Ficci members are able to grab the enormity of the change that has come about in Africa and make the most of it, be the first movers and take advantage of this Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement," Rahul Chhabra -- Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior citizens getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at sector 30 district hospital, in Noida, India.(Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
Senior citizens getting vaccinated against Covid-19 at sector 30 district hospital, in Noida, India.(Sunil Ghosh/ HT Photo)
india news

89-year-old couple; 4 family members who survived Covid-19 to get jabs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:35 PM IST
The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began, with jabs being given to citizens aged 60 and above, and those in 45-59 age bracket with comorbidities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Foreign minister S Jaishankar being given the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
Foreign minister S Jaishankar being given the Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.(Twitter/@DrSJaishankar)
india news

Union ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar get Covid-19 vaccine after PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:34 PM IST
The government had announced last week that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the Covid-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP