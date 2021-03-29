84% new daily Covid-19 cases coming from 8 states, says health ministry

The central government said on Monday that 84% of the total new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in the last 24 hours came from eight states. India witnessed a jump of over 68,000 new cases between Sunday and Monday, according to the latest figures released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Sunday morning. The is so far the highest one-day spike this year.

According to the government, Maharashtra has contributed most to the daily spike with 40,414 fresh cases, followed by Karanataka with 3,082 cases, Punjab with 2,870 cases, and Madhya Pradesh with 2,276. Next in line were Gujarat with 2,270 cases, Kerala with 2,216 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,194 cases while Chhattisgarh reported 2,153 fresh cases.

The Centre added that Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh account for 80% of the active cases, which currently stand at 521,808. The active caseload accounts for 4.06% of the total confirmed cases in the country. “A net incline of 35,498 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Amid fear of a second wave, deaths related to the coronavirus disease are also on the rise. On Monday, as many as 291 fatalities were recorded due to the viral infection. The health said that seven states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh, account for 81.79% of the new deaths.

However, 15 states and union territories, including Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Puducherry, Ladakh (UT), Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new Covid-19 related fatalities, according to the health ministry.

In the statement, the ministry also informed that the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed the six crore-mark. Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra account for 60% of the cumulative vaccine doses given so far in India, according to the government.

With the upward trend in daily cases and deaths, state governments have imposed restrictions on mass gatherings during the festival season ahead.