Covid-19 live updates: Maharashtra considers total lockdown as virus cases jump
Maharashtra is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any Indian state since last March, officials said on Sunday.
Maharashtra tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total, many of them in the densely-populated financial capital Mumbai.
"In (Sunday's) meeting of the (Covid-19) task force, it was suggested that very strict restrictions like lockdown should be imposed immediately," the office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement.
India recorded 62,714 new cases in the space of 24 hours on Sunday, the Health Ministry said - the biggest jump since October - as well as 312 deaths.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 29, 2021 09:10 AM IST
New Zealand reports 11 new cases of Covid-19
New Zealand reported 11 new border-related Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and no new community cases on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.
Of these new cases, one arrived from Italy via Singapore, and 10 arrived in New Zealand on the same flight from India via the United Arab Emirates, which arrived on March 27. Additional testing including Whole Genome Sequencing will be conducted to indicate whether any of the cases are related.
-
MAR 29, 2021 08:18 AM IST
People across India performed 'Holika Dahan' amid Covid-19 restrictions
Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Holi celebrations begin in a low-key manner on Sunday evening as people across the country performed 'Holika Dahan', a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil.
As the festival marks the arrival of the spring harvest season, 'Holika Dahan', also called 'choti Holi', was performed in different parts of the country including Delhi's Aram Bagh, the Canning lane, Khan Market area, and Atul Grover road.