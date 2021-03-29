IND USA
Gulal, colored powder, on sale at a market stall in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Live

Covid-19 live updates: Maharashtra considers total lockdown as virus cases jump

Maharashtra tightened travel restrictions and imposed night curfews as it reported 40,414 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, almost two-thirds of the national total, many of them in the densely-populated financial capital Mumbai.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhii
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:10 AM IST

Maharashtra is considering imposing a strict lockdown this week after recording the highest one-day jump in coronavirus infections of any Indian state since last March, officials said on Sunday.

"In (Sunday's) meeting of the (Covid-19) task force, it was suggested that very strict restrictions like lockdown should be imposed immediately," the office of Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement.

India recorded 62,714 new cases in the space of 24 hours on Sunday, the Health Ministry said - the biggest jump since October - as well as 312 deaths.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAR 29, 2021 09:10 AM IST

    New Zealand reports 11 new cases of Covid-19

    New Zealand reported 11 new border-related Covid-19 cases in managed isolation and no new community cases on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

    Of these new cases, one arrived from Italy via Singapore, and 10 arrived in New Zealand on the same flight from India via the United Arab Emirates, which arrived on March 27. Additional testing including Whole Genome Sequencing will be conducted to indicate whether any of the cases are related.

  • MAR 29, 2021 08:18 AM IST

    People across India performed 'Holika Dahan' amid Covid-19 restrictions

    Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases, Holi celebrations begin in a low-key manner on Sunday evening as people across the country performed 'Holika Dahan', a ritual that symbolises the victory of good over evil.

    As the festival marks the arrival of the spring harvest season, 'Holika Dahan', also called 'choti Holi', was performed in different parts of the country including Delhi's Aram Bagh, the Canning lane, Khan Market area, and Atul Grover road.

HT in February reported about phishing emails using compromised government accounts to target groups of officials.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Centre plans tougher security measures for 300k govt officials

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:22 AM IST
This comes in the backdrop of a slew of cybersecurity attacks on government domains over the past few months.
Police officials conduct a flag march during the night curfew imposed by the authorities following the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 28, 2021. (AP)
india news

News updates from HT: Amid Covid spike, Maharashtra plans another lockdown

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
On the night of March 28 in a specific intelligence-based joint operation by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, five AK rifles and seven pistols with a host of magazines and ammunition were recovered. (Sourced)
india news

Indian army recovers cache of weapons along LoC

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:52 AM IST
In the last two years, a total of 16 weapons and over 50 kilograms of narcotics have been recovered from Karnah (Tangdhar)
The five people are the brothers, cousins and uncle of the girl. (Representational Photo)
india news

Minor rape victim beaten up with accused, paraded in public in MP, 5 arrested

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:49 AM IST
Police said they are to ascertain the age of the accused who is the father of two children after he claimed that he is 17 years old.
Gulal, colored powder, on sale at a market stall in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, March 27, 2021.(Bloomberg)
india news

A man wearing a mask walks past an effigy of coronavirus in Mumbai on Sunday.(AP Photo)
india news

Sharp rise in weekly Covid-19 cases, active cases breach half a million mark

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:58 AM IST
The rapid spread of Covid-19 is due to a surge in worst-affected Maharashtra and seven other states and union territories. According to health ministry, these eight states and UTs have a weekly positivity rate of Covid-19 infection higher than the national average of 5.04 per cent.
Mandi, India - March 28, 2021: People celebrate with colours on the eve of Holi festival, in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, India, on Sunday, March 28, 2021. (Photo by Birbal Sharma / Hindustan Times)
india news

States ban public Holi celebrations amid Covid-19 spike

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Even as the country registered over 68,000 fresh cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike this year, people across states continued to violate Covid-19 norms and carried out celebrations on the eve of Holi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on Friday, March 26, 2021. (PTI)
india news

'Festival of happiness, exaltation, joy and glee': PM Modi extends Holi wishes

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:24 AM IST
"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. This festival of happiness, exaltation, joy and glee should infuse new vigor and new energy into everyone's life," PM Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
India, the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, has asked refiners to speed up diversification and cut reliance on Middle Eastern oil.(File photo)
india news

India calls Saudi advice on tapping stored oil 'undiplomatic'

Reuters | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 07:08 AM IST
Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticised OPEC and Saudi output cuts aimed at supporting prices and suggested India will have to look for energy alternatives to Gulf oil, its main source of crude.
Vice President Kamala Harris convenes a roundtable discussion(AP File Photo )
india news

'Holi all about positivity': Kamala Harris extends greetings on Holi

ANI | , Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 06:18 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, Harris said: "Happy Holi! Holi is best known for vibrant colors that are tossed at friends and loved ones."
About 270 independent field staff are involved in covering the constituencies.
india news

In southern states, Congress tests new booth management plan

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:40 AM IST
A central team in Delhi, independent field staff who are not party cadres, and communication set up between the Congress headquarters and the candidates in poll-bound states are part of this new approach to booth management, which its rival Bharatiya Janata Party has focused on in recent years.
Senior counsel and former attorney general (AG) Mukul Rohatgi.(HT File Photo)
india news

‘Senior lawyers’ court appearances should be restricted': Mukul Rohatgi

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 05:14 AM IST
Rohatgi wants the practice of designating a select few as “senior advocate” to go.
“It doesn’t matter whether it is Congress or BJP at the helm, the scheme perpetuates an unfair totalitarian advantage for one particular party,” Jagdeep Chhokar said.(Bloomberg)
india news

Electoral Bonds: After SC order activists, Oppn point out loopholes

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 08:53 AM IST
"The scheme perpetuates an unfair totalitarian advantage for one particular party," says Jagdeep Chhokar, Association for Democratic Reforms.
Heat stress will require cooling, which is impossible without using more energy.(HT Photo | Representational image)
india news

Soon, heat stress to throw life out of gear

By Bharati Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 04:47 AM IST
Heat stress is known to kill at worst, but reduce a person’s ability to work by exhaustion and heat strokes.
Women stand in a queue to cast their votes during the first phase of elections in Pirakata, West Bengal on Saturday, March 27, 2021.(AP)
india news

What explains the focus on financial assistance to women in these polls?

By By Vineet Sachdev, Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 01:56 AM IST
In Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK alliance, the DMK alliance and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam have announced monthly monetary assistance to women heads of households.
