84-year-old Stan Swamy tests Covid-positive

Tribal rights activist Stan Swamy, who is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon case, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) days after he was moved to a hospital from the Taloja Jail following the Bombay high court’s order, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

According to Kaustubh Kurlekar, jail superintendent of Taloja prison, the 84-year-old’s counsel informed them that Swamy has tested positive for Covid. He added that jail officials have also sought an update on Swamy’s health status from the private hospital.

On Friday, the HC ordered that Swamy, who was arrested in October 2020 for his alleged role in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence and Maoist links, be shifted to the Holy Family Hospital for 15 days after his counsel complained of his deteriorating health.

“It is not in dispute that the appellant’s age is 84 years and according to the findings by a team of doctors from Sir JJ Hospital, he needs treatment. We request that the administration of Holy Family hospital provide one attendant keeping in view age of appellant,” the bench said.

Father Frazer Mascarenhas, a friend of Swamy, said he was relieved when the activist was moved to the hospital. “We are very relieved after Swamy was shifted to Holy Family Hospital as his condition had deteriorated at Taloja jail,” he said.