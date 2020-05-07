e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 85 more Covid-19 positive cases in BSF, tally in forces nears 400

85 more Covid-19 positive cases in BSF, tally in forces nears 400

The central paramilitary forces now have a total of 383 active cases and 13 cured cases across the country and maximum of these active cases are from the CRPF (158), followed by BSF (152), 45 from the ITBP, 15 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 13 cases are from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

india Updated: May 07, 2020 04:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A BSF personnel is seen wearing protective face masks amid rising coronavirus concerns at India Gate in New Delhi.
A BSF personnel is seen wearing protective face masks amid rising coronavirus concerns at India Gate in New Delhi.(Arvind Yadav/HT hoto))
         

Eighty-five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, raising the number of Covid-19 infections in the Central Armed Police Forces close to 400.

This is highest spike in Covid-19 cases in a day in any of the paramilitary forces. BSF has reported most of its cases from Delhi, Kolkata and Tripura. The BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said that the infections have been reported while performing operational and essential duties. Bhardwaj said that each establishment of the BSF is following the standard operating procedures that are in place to contain the coronavirus disease.

The central paramilitary forces now have a total of 383 active cases and 13 cured cases across the country and maximum of these active cases are from the CRPF (158), followed by BSF (152), 45 from the ITBP, 15 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and 13 cases are from Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

Meanwhile, the force opened the two floors of its headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday, which were sealed on Monday after a driver had tested positive.

Around 10 lakh strong border guarding forces are deployed for counter-insurgency, border guarding and law and order duties across the country. The spike in Covid-19 infections in CAPFs in last one week has raised concerns among its brass.

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000, fresh spikes in urban centres
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 50,000, fresh spikes in urban centres
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
At Delhi airport, repatriated Indians to be screened, split into groups
In meet with labour ministry, trade unions say ‘cannot hold migrants captive’
In meet with labour ministry, trade unions say ‘cannot hold migrants captive’
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Italian firm claims to have made a vaccine to contain coronavirus
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Exclusive: MyGov India CEO explains how Aarogya Setu handles your data
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
Delhi court orders FIR against two women for communal slurs, lockdown violation
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
New Covid-19 test, invented in India, may be deployed within a month
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 vaccinesCovid-19 Cases IndiaPulwama encounterVirat KohliSensex TodayBihar board 10th resultCovid-19MeTooIrrfan Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper