Home / India News / 86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients recover

86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients recover

While the number of coronavirus cases in the country is on a rapid rise, a bit of positive news comes in the fact that nearly 10 per cent of Covid-19 cases have made a recovery.

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New delhi
A paramedic staff member enters a newly setup isolation ward for people who suffer symptoms of coronavirus disease at a hospital in Kolkata.(REUTERS)
         

The Ministry of Health on Sunday updated the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 979. The figure includes the number of active cases (867), fatalities (25) and the number of recoveries (86).

While the number of coronavirus cases in the country is on a rapid rise, a bit of positive news comes in the fact that nearly 10 per cent of Covid-19 cases have made a recovery. As of Sunday, the official figures indicate that 86 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the infection, which is nearly 10 per cent of the number of active cases in the country (867).

According to the health ministry, Maharashtra and Kerala continue to struggle to contain the spread of coronavirus. The number of cases in both states is inching toward 200.

With 186 Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by Covid-19 infection. The state has registered 6 coronavirus deaths so far while 25 patients have been recovered and released.

Kerala, on the other hand, has 182 positive cases of coronavirus as per the latest data by the Ministry of Health. The state has witnessed one Covid-19 death. 15 people have successfully recovered here.

India entered the fifth day of 21-day long coronavirus lockdown on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the lockdown earlier this week to break the chain of Covid-19 infections in the country.

On Sunday, in his radio address Mann ki Baat, PM Modi described the lockdown as a “harsh measure” which has been taken to ensure the nation’s fight against coronavirus.

“I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” the Prime Minister said.

‘Will hold responsible’: Centre delivers sharp warning after migrant exodus
You’ve enough funds, ensure no movement of migrants: Centre tells States
Covid-19: India pulls out all staff from consulates in Herat and Jalalabad
86 people in India beat Covid-19, nearly 10% of all coronavirus patients
How Mohammad Azharuddin’s decision changed Indian cricket forever
‘I was extremely hurt...’: Key highlights of PM’s Mann ki Baat address
Tata Sky Broadband will soon offer free landline calling service
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
