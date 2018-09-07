86-yr-old man, wife found murdered in Patna, cops suspect ‘role of insiders’

An 86-year-old retired chief engineer-cum-commissioner of the irrigation department and his wife were found murdered at their Patna house late on Thursday night, police said.

Police said that Harendra Prasad Singh and his second wife Swapna Das Gupta were found dead in their sprawling house in Buddha Colony in the heart of the city. Senior superintendent of police Manu Maharaaj said both were suffocated to death. “Prima facie, a pillow was used to kill him while his wife was strangulated to death,” he said.

The murder of the couple has once again raised serious questions on the safety of the senior citizens in the state capital. Bihar has witnessed 2,055 murder cases from January to August 2018.

Police suspect the role of insiders in the killings and have picked up more than seven persons including their driver, domestic help and some tenants for questioning. Some more suspects have been located and teams were on their way to nab them, the SSP added.

The couple stayed on the first floor of palatial building spread over a large piece of land. They had employed four persons including a woman for cooking, a driver, a caretaker and a domestic help. “All these persons were working at their residence for the last 25 years,” sources said.

Police said that the matter came to light when around 9 pm, when the cook arrived at the house. “She knocked the door but there was no answer. She found the television volume was high,” said a senior officer.

The woman then asked the tenants for help. When attempts to open the door also failed, some of them broke open the door and found the two lying unconscious on the bed. Police were then informed.

Fingerprint and forensic experts were roped in to gather evidences from the spot. Sniffer dogs called in by police chased the smell up to the intersection of Mainpura-Boring Canal Road, about half a kilometre away from the crime scene, and then stopped.

Maharaaj told HT the bodies have been sent to the Patna Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. An offence of murder has been registered at the Budhha Colony police station.

With the building having no CCTV camera, the police are scrutinizing footage from those installed in the road.

The couple is survived by a daughter who lives in Australia and two sons - one in Delhi and another at Patna’s Kankarbagh locality.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:48 IST