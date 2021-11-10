89% administered first dose of Covid vaccine in Karnataka: Minister

Karnataka has achieved Covid-19 vaccination coverage of 89 per cent in the first dose and 48 per cent in the second, health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday as he urged the people to take both shots and not let their guard down.

“People should not neglect to take a second dose within the prescribed time as both the doses are necessary to get maximum protection against the virus. We must not let our guard down until the pandemic is completely eradicated,” he said.

Stating that the union government would soon start supplying vaccines for children, he said, “We will provide vaccination to children based on priority as we have already identified kids with vulnerabilities, through the Arogya Nandana program.” The state has already administered about 6.75 crore vaccine doses and the entire process has now been we streamlined, the minister added.

The Minister was speaking at the 125th anniversary celebration of Minto Eye Hospital here.

He said there is a need to create more awareness about Eye Donation and make it a people’s movement.

State reports 293 fresh cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka logged 293 fresh Covid cases and four deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of infections to 29,90,528 and the toll to 38,122. The day also saw 323 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,44,422, a health department bulletin said.

Out of 293 new cases reported on Tuesday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 106 discharges and two deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,955.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.36 per cent.

Out of the four deaths reported on Tuesday, two were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Belagavi and Dakshina Kannada.

Dakshina Kannada followed Bengaluru Urban in number of cases with 21, followed by Mysuru 18, Kolar 12, Hassan 10, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total 12,53,177, followed by Mysuru 1,79,330 and Tumakuru 1,20,903.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,30,380, followed by Mysuru 1,76,725 and Tumakuru 1,19,616.