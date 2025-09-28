Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
8-year-old child among two killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Dumka and Chaibasa

PTI |
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 06:15 pm IST

Irate residents blocked the road for some time, demanding compensation for the victim child.

Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died in two road accidents in Jharkhand’s Dumka and Chaibasa on Sunday, police said.

Two people died in two road accidents in Jharkhand’s Dumka and Chaibasa on Sunday.(Representational imge)
Two people died in two road accidents in Jharkhand's Dumka and Chaibasa on Sunday.(Representational imge)

The child was run over by a bus on the Chaibasa-Jagannathpur Road near Singhpokharia Railway Station in West Singhbhum distict in the morning, they said.

Chaibasa Muffassil police station officer-in-charge, Chandra Shekhar, told PTI that irate residents blocked the road for some time, demanding compensation for the victim.

“The child has been identified as Sukhlal Sirka (8), a native of Tangar under Kumardungi police station area,” he said.

The police have seized the bus, while the driver managed to flee.

“The locals agreed to lift the blockade after the owner of the bus paid 1 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation,” the officer added.

In another road accident, a 55-year-old person identified as Naresh Marandi came under the wheels of a truck and died on the spot along the Sahibganj-Dumka Road.

His 32-year-old son was also injured in the accident, and is admitted to a nursing home at Masalia in Dumka.

Masalia police station officer-in-Charge, Rajesh Ranjan, said the body of the deceased has been sent to Dumka Sadar hospital for post-mortem.

“We have seized the truck and arrested the driver,” Ranjan added.

News / India News / 8-year-old child among two killed in separate road accidents in Jharkhand's Dumka and Chaibasa
Follow Us On